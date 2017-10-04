LETTER: Drop the minimum wage

I hope those policy wonks from the Department of Labour read Business Day. On September 29, you reported that they felt that increasing the minimum wage would cut down on the number of days lost to strikes.

Of course, they are right, but for all the wrong reasons. On the same page as their "increase the minimum wage" story was the headline "Jobs crisis worsens at a swift rate".

The higher the minimum wage, the fewer are the affordable jobs.

The fewer the jobs, the fewer the man-days that can be lost to strikes. If the department is serious about more jobs, can it drop the minimum wage altogether?

Open competition for jobs will increase the number of people who can be employed and reduce the anticompetitive nature of trade union membership.

Sure, the trade union saw a mighty victory at Marikana, but what a short-term victory it was. They won the battle, but lost the industry.

Prof Philip LloydEnergy Institute, Cape Peninsula University of Technology