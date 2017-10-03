LETTER: Anglo’s labour policy tops

Khaya Sithole points out the relative success of Anglo’s black economic empowerment and also correctly states that the company’s leadership in opposition politics — advocating the liberalisation of SA’s political system at an early stage — was well ahead of the peer group (Sasol and Anglo pass different wayposts, September 28).

I had ample opportunity to visit SA’s mines before the demise of the mining-house system and I thus would like to add another angle: Anglo also did better in terms of looking after its migrant labour force. The living conditions, accommodation, food, entertainment and the immediate facilitation of union organisation after the government had allowed it were far superior to those of Gold Fields, Rand Mines, Anglovaal and Gencor.

Mike SchröderVia e-mail