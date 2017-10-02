LETTER: Total equality a fantasy

What on earth is Edna Molewa doing chairing the Cabinet’s international co-operation trade and security cluster? Her article revealed deplorable ignorance of the dynamics of trade (Radical transformation the only way to halt monopoly grip on economy, September 29).

She describes wealth inequality as a discrepancy and then goes on to say "what we need, and have, is a capable and developmental state to intervene to tackle and resolve these discrepancies". One might ask: why, if we have such a capable state, has that state not succeeded in doing anything sustainable about the so-called discrepancies? The fact is in the long run governments are incapable of making us all equally wealthy without killing the goose that lays the golden egg.

Her odious attack on the Rupert family hints at personal envy and ignores the momentous economic benefits enjoyed by rich and poor that have flowed synergistically from the vision and hard work of this illustrious dynasty.

People are diverse and will never be totally equal, even under a radically transformed utopia. The most widely beneficial approach is to encourage enterprise and wealth creation. That way, there will be some spin-off for the indigent or hapless.

Gavin BarnettSomerset West