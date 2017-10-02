LETTER: Hysteria over audit regulator must end

It is apparent that South Africans want KPMG’s blood. The mob mentality has finally reached the level of the best and brightest. How naïve of me to believe that one is innocent until proven guilty. People are acting like children wanting immediate gratification.

As a result of what KPMG may or may not have done, the entire accounting and auditing profession has been set upon by a lynch mob baying for blood, not only of KPMG but the audit regulator as well.

Prior to this, SA was number one in the world in auditing standards, now we are number 30 — this country has a tendency to destroy what is good. The audit regulator is the best in the world, no once-off incident will ever destroy that. This hysteria must come to an end, it is impacting on young accountants futures. No more legislation is going to help. How many more corporate governance codes can we have? How many more commissions are we going to have?

For the sake of simplicity, auditors check the books: they only check a small sample of the books and they make judgements. The auditor cannot reduce the risk to zero that the books are okay. The proof that an auditor obtains that the books are okay is only persuasive and never is conclusive.

The auditing standards say the following: "Owing to the inherent limitations of an audit, there is an unavoidable risk that some material misstatements of the financial statements may not be detected, even though the audit is properly planned and performed in accordance with the audit standards."

The public seem not to know or even care what these inherent limitations are. The standards go on to say these "inherent limitations are particularly significant in the case of misstatement resulting from fraud … the risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than the risk of not detecting one resulting from error … this is because fraud may involve sophisticated and carefully organised schemes designed to conceal it, such as forgery, deliberate failure to record transactions, or intentional misrepresentations being made to the auditor".

The auditor faces an extremely difficult task. If society wants auditors to do what it expects from them, then the rules must be changed. Let us not conflate this issue with ethics as that is taken for granted and is overarching in society. Auditors sometimes compromise their ethics — then again so do doctors, lawyers and anyone else who sell their services for money.

Shlomo Ben DavidVia e-mail