LETTER: Cut ties with government

02 October 2017 - 05:30
The rich irony of Parliament cutting ties with auditors KPMG, presumably as a consequence of its alleged relationship with the Gupta brothers, seems to escape the ANC and its cronies (Parliament cuts ties with KPMG, September 28).

Cutting ties with KPMG but not with Jacob Zuma is ridiculous in the extreme. Zuma gains a vote of confidence from our parliamentarians but KPMG does not? Can these intellectually challenged MPs not see this?

I call on KPMG and all other registered auditors to cut ties with the ANC-led government and its dysfunctional and corrupt state-owned enterprises and all other government agencies.

Doing business with a corrupt government is contrary to all forms of basic risk management.

John LouwHoughton

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.