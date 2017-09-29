LETTER: Sell state-owned entities

SA is sliding down the slippery slope towards the morass of failed-state status and we have no one to thank but the ANC and its raping and pillaging of the economy for party and personal gain. [It has] certainly not run SA for the benefit of the majority of the population of all persuasions, colours, political affiliations or that other descriptive term we seem so bent on — races. No, the ANC has put itself well before anything else, and President Jacob Zuma has said as much.

The current brouhaha over state-owned enterprises (SOEs) being bailed out again is a case in point. The ANC government is looking to loot the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) of billions of rand to refloat ships that can never be salvaged while managed by ANC deployees who pretend to be competent to run multibillion-rand corporations. We all know most of the PIC money will filter into the corrupt pockets of the Zuptas.

The only real solution is to put 51% of South African Airways, Eskom, the SABC, Transnet and just about every other SOE on the market and sell them off to investors who can run them in a profitable and sustainable fashion.

Dr Peter BakerParktown North