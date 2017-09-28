Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Onwards and upwards

28 September 2017 - 05:30
Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Two drastically opposing world views were on display at the UN last week: one inclusive and uniting, the other exclusive and divisive. The young French President Emmanuel Macron stands by the post-1930s world order, globalism, multilateralism, the Paris climate accord to fight climate change and negotiated settlements through multilateral diplomacy.

His US counterpart, a senior citizen, wants to take the world back to the pre-1930s world order — narrow nationalism, nation states protected by walls, a world denying climate change and power politics. The international community has to choose between these two roads as it is facing huge challenges in respect of world peace, a growing gap between rich and poor, devastating natural disasters and growing intolerance towards vulnerable migrants and victims of war, persecution, disasters and poverty.

I prefer to move forward with the inclusive approach, open-mindedness and optimism of the younger generation. Turning the clock back to the pre-1930s is simply not the answer.

Dawie JacobsSterrewag

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Time for public servants to ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Mbalula needs full-time chiefs
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cosatu’s Sdumo Dlamini no ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: New bill is a crucial ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: ANC under threat but still ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.