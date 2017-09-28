LETTER: Onwards and upwards

Two drastically opposing world views were on display at the UN last week: one inclusive and uniting, the other exclusive and divisive. The young French President Emmanuel Macron stands by the post-1930s world order, globalism, multilateralism, the Paris climate accord to fight climate change and negotiated settlements through multilateral diplomacy.

His US counterpart, a senior citizen, wants to take the world back to the pre-1930s world order — narrow nationalism, nation states protected by walls, a world denying climate change and power politics. The international community has to choose between these two roads as it is facing huge challenges in respect of world peace, a growing gap between rich and poor, devastating natural disasters and growing intolerance towards vulnerable migrants and victims of war, persecution, disasters and poverty.

I prefer to move forward with the inclusive approach, open-mindedness and optimism of the younger generation. Turning the clock back to the pre-1930s is simply not the answer.

Dawie JacobsSterrewag