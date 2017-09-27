LETTER: ANC needs to walk radical talk

There’s no clarity of thought among those who are cluttering issues with propaganda to campaign for their preferred candidate to lead the ANC. If a lie is repeated often enough, it has the propensity to become a truth in the collective mind.

The reality is that the ANC constitution does not condone any succession tradition. The party rank and file know that the nuts and bolts of the constitution dictate a tradition of democracy. The rest of us who regard the ANC as a party of choice will pray for sanity to prevail and branches to rally behind a credible leader with a high degree of morality. It is about endorsing a cadre without controversy or scandals to lead society and contribute towards accelerating the best possible service delivery at the apex of a radical socioeconomic transformation agenda.

We also know it takes commitment, consistency and bold leadership to significantly better the lives of all. In rural communities, women and children are still at the receiving end of poverty, patriarchy and other social ills. The inherited legacy of illiteracy is prevalent with lack of access to higher education. This isn’t a legacy to overcome in few years. At its worst, there has been a lack of political will to tackle the separate development project.

There is consensus on the role of small business in a developmental state including more participation in the economy to unlock its growth potential. Some strides were made in the mainstream economic policy discourse, but implementation is moving at a snail’s pace. We cannot continue with business as usual — a new trajectory must transcend the radical talk. The country needs an accelerated implementation initiative to meaningfully transform the status quo. This is the key to meeting the basic needs of our people.

Morgan PhaahlaEkurhuleni