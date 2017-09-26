Opinion / Letters

LETTER: When trust has gone …

26 September 2017 - 05:30
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO /REUTERS
In her column (SARS doth protest too much over KPMG, September 20), Hilary Joffe clearly believes that KPMG is too big to fail.

She argues that the demise of KPMG will decrease the number of big-clout accounting firms in SA and cause a shortage of good-quality tax advice. There may not be enough auditing firms for rotation come 2023.

She misses the point. When a company whose key asset is trust has lost it, how can it go on? Few relationships survive the loss of trust. If KPMG believes in the sanctity of trust in its services, it must also agree that these are services now best left to others to provide.

Insistence on carrying on will only fuel growing contempt, public suspicion and cynicism towards its remaining peers.

This would be a tragedy that can and should be prevented.

Lloyd KasekeBryanston

