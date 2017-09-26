LETTER: No credibility to restore

KPMG SA still doesn’t get it.

It has trashed the auditing profession, ridden roughshod over and caused great harm to the reputation and integrity of an honest man, damaged the fabric of a nation and looked the other way when large-scale corruption and theft took place.

And yet still it says it was "only the doers". Its new CEO intends to re-establish trust and "restore credibility". What credibility exactly?

The CA(SA) qualification is hard won and earned with great effort over many years. It involves two degrees and a number of years practical training. It means integrity and objectivity at all times. Holders are bound to an international code of principles and high standards.

KPMG SA has utterly failed to uphold these principles or meet these standards. Its name and signature now stand for nothing.

Who is this new CEO who thinks that she can sweep it all away and begin again?

Every KPMG SA partner should be struck off the roll by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. They must never be allowed to practise again.

The newly appointed CEO of KPMG SA, Nhlamu Dlomu, isn’t even a CA (SA) — she has an MA in clinical psychology. How can she qualify to be a partner of the firm and how can she possibly understand the depth of anger at this level of professional misconduct?

Fire her too.

Mark LoweDurban