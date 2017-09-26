Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Candidates must speak up

26 September 2017 - 05:30
One of the greatest weaknesses in our system of government is that 3,000-4,000 members of the ruling party decide on the best candidate for the president to represent 60-million South Africans.

It is playing out again this year, this process fraught with factional considerations driven by the preservation of patronage alliances and wanton self-aggrandisement.

The stakes are so incredibly high that the process is completely subverted by membership fraud, murder, intimidation and dirty tricks.

The least of the considerations is the aptitude, integrity, leadership skills, statesmanship, intellect and articulation of a vision and programme to rescue the nation.

The people of SA must demand that every candidate publicly articulate their programme.

We must not slavishly accept the mouthing of populous rhetoric such as "radical economic transformation" without substance and content.

We can’t afford another 10 years of visionless leadership.

Jay NaickerVia e-mail

