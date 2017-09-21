Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Target guilty individuals

21 September 2017 - 05:30
I agree with Hilary Joffe (SARS doth protest too much over KPMG, September 20) that closing the doors on KPMG is not the answer. The hundreds of employees who have done nothing wrong do not deserve punishment.

I also agree with Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas that KPMG’s limp and belated apology is not enough. So what to do?

Do what we never seem to do in cases of corporate malfeasance — go after the individuals. Prosecute as an accessory to tax fraud the partner who signed off on Linkway claiming the Sun City wedding expenses as a business cost despite the misgivings of a junior and presumably more ethical auditor.

Whatever criminal and civil proceedings can be initiated should be pursued against the partners who accepted R23m to essentially regurgitate what Tom Moyane wanted them to say about the alleged rogue unit. And lobby Saica hard to revoke their membership.

So long as we fail to pierce the veil and target the individuals who commit private-sector shenanigans, we will never stop the rot.

Slap a fine on construction companies for sham-tendering on World Cup stadiums and it becomes just a cost of doing business. Allow a bank to shell out a few million without admitting liability for ripping off investors by selling them complicated financial instruments they know are toxic, and it’s a bottom line calculation that prices in the penalty for criminality.

Throw a few suits in the clink, however, and we may see some change. It’s individuals within corporations who act and it’s individuals who need to face the consequences.

Simon RhoadesVredehoek

