LETTER: Strange bedfellows ...

21 September 2017 - 05:30
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

In South African law, fraud is commonly defined as the unlawful and intentional making of a misrepresentation, which causes actual prejudice or which is potentially prejudicial to another.

If this definition is correct then it seems to me that what KPMG did with SARS is an act of fraud.

And now, Hilary Joffe says that "SA cannot afford to lose one of its big four global auditing firms ... " implying that KPMG should be let off the hook. Wow?

And then there’s our old friend The Inaction Man Shaun Abrahams taking no action.

It’s a bit sad when Business Day and Shaun Abrahams appear to be on the same side. I try to stay optimistic about SA, but it’s getting tougher.

Oscar SmithDirector: RC Hobbies & Toys

