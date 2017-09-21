Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s look at Soviet facts

21 September 2017 - 05:30
Moscow. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
We took notice of Sydney Kaye’s letter (Don’t fall for Soviet spin, September 15). The author’s blatant disregard for the ultimate sacrifice of the Soviet people made to defeat Nazism during the Second World War is truly baffling.

Up to 27-million soldiers and civilians, adults and children gave their lives so that we could live in a world where race and nationality are one’s identity, not a death sentence. The author, however, brands this as a "myth".

To separate myth from historical truth, why not tell the story of Soviet diplomacy in the second half of 1930s, a continuous attempt to establish an anti-Hitler coalition, hampered by the European powers busy pacifying the German aggressor.

Why not mention that the Soviet Union was the last country to sign the often referred to Non-Aggression Pact with Germany in 1939, only after attempts to create a united anti-Nazi front had failed?

Why not recall that the victory over the Nazis was a common achievement of the Allies, to which the USSR made the decisive contribution by, as Sir Winston Churchill described, "mauling and breaking the German forces"?

We value the bonds of brotherhood forged in the fight against the Nazi evil, and remember the lend-lease and other assistance provided by the Allies. We must not distort history – it is fraught with the revival of neo-Nazism.

Alexander KulyaevPress attaché of the Russian Embassy in SA

