Opinion / Letters

LETTER: KPMG reaps whirlwind

21 September 2017 - 05:30
KPMG. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
Indications are that KPMG SA may be riding into the sunset considering all the clients that have already severed business relationships with it, those threatening to and the further threat of a backlash from the public sector. I doubt the firm will ride through it all. It ought not to — if only to set an example to others who sacrifice professional ethics on the altar of expediency.

What informed the KPMG business strategy after its role in the Shabir Shaik/Jacob Zuma trial a few years ago, and has worked for it thus far, is what is about to condemn it to the trash heap of history.

Some of us in the professional services industry feared for the firm after its presentation of forensic evidence at the trial did not convict both the allegedly corruptly connected parties and one of them ascended to the political pole position shortly after.

In a political environment where loyalties are rewarded and perceived disloyalties are severely punished, reprisals were certain to be visited on the firm, we reckoned.

It then appeared that KPMG went out of its way to cultivate the goodwill of those allegedly close to the political supremo.

It probably reasoned that if it stayed close enough to the group, it would be shielded from reprisal.

And so it fell into the toxic embrace of the Guptas and sundry acolytes, ditching professional ethics. The chickens have now come home to roost.

Kola Jolaolu

Cape Town

