LETTER: Culpability of legal eagles

21 September 2017 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK

The legal profession has so far largely escaped scrutiny with regard to state capture and their direct or indirect involvement, which is substantial.

This is odd given that their work with state capture suspects is no more or less a facilitation of state capture than say KPMG with its bogus SARS report. Maybe even more so?

Time is running out. I think it is time for legal professionals to decide where they stand, they cannot plead ignorance any longer.

One wonders what they will plead? We were only the doers?

James DrewVia e-mail

