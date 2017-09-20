Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Work together on poverty

20 September 2017 - 05:30
Khayelitsha, Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON
Khayelitsha, Cape Town. Picture: DAVID HARRISON

Collective efforts towards poverty eradication by the three spheres of government, along with other stakeholders such as traditional leaders, have the potential of snowballing individual contributions, resulting in a more synergised way of implementing the government’s programme of action.

The recent two-day visit by Deputy Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini, accompanied by senior managers of her department, to consult and engage Mpumalanga district and local municipal leaders, traditional leaders and stakeholders set a tone in calling for all structures of government to work together in fighting poverty and bringing about radical economic transformation.

The engagements are part of nationwide consultations undertaken by the department with district and local municipalities and other stakeholders on key interventions to improve service delivery linked to the implementation of rural development and poverty alleviation programmes.

Services are delivered at a local and district level so the national, provincial and local levels need to work in a more co-ordinated and synchronised way to expedite and accelerate service delivery.

Working together will double the impact of service delivery, which will go a long way in speedily empowering the previously disadvantaged.

Themba Mzula Hleko Rosslyn Gardens

