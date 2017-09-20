Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mduduzi Manana in a pickle

Mduduzi Manana uses 'provocation' for on-camera assault as an excuse. Or is it a reason?

20 September 2017 - 05:30
Mduduzi Manana. Picture: TIMESLIVE
It was rather magnanimous of Mduduzi Manana to admit to assaulting three women. After all, the act was captured on video. As they say, he’s not just a pretty face.

He said, "I will face the consequences" and he’s right, he will. We do not need any reminding of that.

He said, "I’m sorry. I have no excuses. But, I was provoked."

What is provocation if not an excuse? A reason?

James DrewVia e-mail

