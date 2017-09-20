LETTER: Mduduzi Manana in a pickle

It was rather magnanimous of Mduduzi Manana to admit to assaulting three women. After all, the act was captured on video. As they say, he’s not just a pretty face.

He said, "I will face the consequences" and he’s right, he will. We do not need any reminding of that.

He said, "I’m sorry. I have no excuses. But, I was provoked."

What is provocation if not an excuse? A reason?

James DrewVia e-mail