LETTER: Dlamini-Zuma a puppet

I have great respect for the insight of Tim Cohen, especially given his grasp of the political landscape. His analogy (Our Hillary Dlamini-Zuma is in denial too, September 18) in the context of the presidential succession race is equally astute. However, he fails to mention the most obvious (and noxious) comparison of them all.

Grace Mugabe has been set up by her husband to succeed him in his role as one of the most tyrannical leaders the modern world has seen.

His sole motivation is to enrich himself, demonstrating a total disregard for the rights of his fellow Zimbabwean citizens.

The fundamental right of his people to live in a free society, including the opportunity to better their personal circumstances, was never going to be part of his game plan.

By the same token, we have Dlamini-Zuma, who is quite obviously a mere puppet on a string in the perpetual service of her corrupt ex-husband, desperate to continue with his grand plan to steal his own populace blind, into the dirt and beyond.

Dlamini-Zuma was never going to be an authentic presidential candidate, merely the living extension of a hugely corrupt persona. The back story is a pending court case that her former spouse is desperate to avoid.

The clarion call for a female president is a component of a much greater scam (not to suggest that this, in principle, is not a good idea). One more Zuma on the bridge of our floundering ship would surely sink us.

AR ViljoenElgin