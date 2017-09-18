LETTER: Great emergency services

Somebody somewhere in mayor Herman Mashaba’s Joburg administration is doing a remarkably good job with emergency medical services. I trust it’s not an isolated case.

Upon notification by my domestic worker of the perilous plight of her visiting sister, I immediately phoned the emergency ambulance to call at my home. Not only did they arrive at my doorstep within five minutes or so, but their professionalism and examination were exemplary.

I stood by to translate from IsiXhosa into English.The crew of three ambulance volunteers did their best to ascertain the circumstances of her illness before taking her out on a stretcher to the ambulance. I did not manage to get all of their names, but the ambulance was marked J25. Somewhere in the mayor’s communications, they should at least be mentioned in dispatches, and the example rigorously followed in all municipalities.

David SoutheyParkwood