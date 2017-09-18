LETTER: Fruitless and wasteful

I have pinned Hilary Joffe’s superb column to my dart board with the bull’s eye renamed "SARS" (Heading for the tax morality high ground, September 13). What a dishonourable dog’s breakfast it becomes when people are taxed on what they do on land, not where it is.

I have also glued a note on "fruitless and wasteful expenditure".

Fruitless because the R1-trillion deadweight income taxes and value-added tax (2017-18) diminishes GDP by 25% through distortions in the supply of goods and services.

Wasteful because that same R1-trillion can be sourced at an average rates and taxes surcharge of R8,158 per annum per hectare across the country. The rates for each site are a multiple of median annual sales in each suburb and farm district.

One would think the tax lawyers and accountants would champion such tax relief. Or, have they captured the South African Revenue Service (SARS)?

Peter Meakin Claremont