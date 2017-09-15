LETTER: Don’t fall for Soviet spin

I was struck by one phrase in particular in Ghaleb Cachalia’s piece, where he explains that one of the elements that made a lasting impact on his father was "the victory of the Allies over fascism, the immense human sacrifice of the socialist countries in this quest...." (Gordhan should sever old political ties, September 14)

This was a myth that made communism appealing to many liberal, socially conscious people, but like everything in the communist world it was a lie. Soviet Russia was not a natural enemy of fascism; it was in fact the other side of the coin, and the war against Germany that caused all that suffering was not fought to defend democracy (or any other high moral reason), it was fought only because Hitler reneged on the cozy German-Soviet nonaggression pact to divide Poland. It was two gangsters falling out, not good against evil.

It is interesting that Cachalia, even as a "modern social liberal", still refers to Soviet behaviour in that period in a good light. Russian fake news is nothing new.

Sydney KayeCape Town