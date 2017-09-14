Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hot money not to blame

14 September 2017
The headline to Neva Makgetla’s article (Addiction to hot money retards growth, fuels inequality, September 12) is the wrong way round. Because we have been running a large current account deficit for a long time and do not attract foreign direct investment, we are reliant on short-term foreign capital. Without it, we would have tighter monetary policy, sharp tax hikes and cuts in government spending.

Our concern should not be the short-term flows as such, but the political and economic policy factors that have created a hostile environment for investment.

Rudolf GouwsStellenbosch

