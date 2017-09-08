Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Usual Bafana blame game

08 September 2017 - 05:30
Bafana Bafana’s slide towards exiting the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia is one more chapter in a series of selection gaffes that have cost the country a showing at football’s premier event. New players were hardly serious about their job and put paid to the opportunity of rubbing shoulders with the world’s best players.

The usual blame game in targeting the coach is about the only discussion now taking place at the South African Football Association.

AR ModakRobertsham

