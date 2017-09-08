LETTER: Stretching it to some cats

I was most interested in Marika Sboros’s article saying that stretching exercises might not be good (Turns out stretching may not be beneficial, September 6). I suspect she might be right and certainly am too ignorant to argue against her. But may I ask her a question about the animals I love?

Cats are probably the most supple animals on Earth. They are astonishing acrobats. They can move from languid stupor to violent action in milliseconds.

They are always perfectly balanced. They are able to perform feats of twisting, bending and turning far beyond the ability of any human, including a professional ballerina. But cats are always stretching. May I ask Sboros why?

Andrew KennySun Valley