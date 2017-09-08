LETTER: Bad idea to oust ANN7

It is a mistake to put pressure on MultiChoice to remove ANN7 from the DStv platform. Being a free society means having to accept views one disagrees with.

There is enough space in the South African media and political terrain to counter the views expressed on ANN7. To place popular pressure on a large media conglomerate to, in effect, ban a media platform because of its political positioning is to set a precedent South Africans could come to regret.

Frans CronjeCEO, Institute of Race Relations