Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bad idea to oust ANN7

08 September 2017 - 05:30
Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

It is a mistake to put pressure on MultiChoice to remove ANN7 from the DStv platform. Being a free society means having to accept views one disagrees with.

There is enough space in the South African media and political terrain to counter the views expressed on ANN7. To place popular pressure on a large media conglomerate to, in effect, ban a media platform because of its political positioning is to set a precedent South Africans could come to regret.

Frans CronjeCEO, Institute of Race Relations

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Kubayi turns off energy future
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Why Justice Malala wants to be Dudu Myeni when he ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
3.
CAROL PATON: Zuma knives still out as Gordhan ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC alliance at risk if ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
THULI MADONSELA: Civil action required to recover ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Ditching DStv over ANN7
Opinion / Letters

Guptas not spoilt for choice with friends, but do have MultiChoice
Opinion

Gupta fingers reach far and wide
Opinion

ANN7 missed its cue
Opinion / Columnists

Dethroning DStv from our lounges might slay ANN7
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.