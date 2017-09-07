LETTER: Reserve Bank must act

The CPI inflation rate in the UK is now 2.9% and in SA it is 4.6%, a difference of 1.7 percentage points. The UK prime bank lending rate is currently 1.25% and in SA the prime rate is 10.25%, a difference of nine points!

In addition, the Bank of England has injected significant liquidity into UK institutions, whereas the South African Reserve Bank has severely constrained the local money supply.

Is it any wonder that SA’s economy is moribund and the UK’s is growing?

Even after the recent drop of 0.25% in local interest rates, why should firms invest in risk enterprise and expansion when they can get an after-tax return above the inflation rate by holding their funds in risk-free bank deposits?

This economy is crying out for the dead hand of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to be lifted, by dropping interest rates significantly and reigniting growth, investment and employment.

Peter CurleForest Town