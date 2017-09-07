LETTER: Easy solution to tea woes

The answer to Rob Tiffin’s complaint that he cannot get one of his 10 daily cups of rooibos tea while travelling on BA-Comair flights is quite simple: he should take his own teabag with him and ask the flight attendant for a pot of hot water.

By some strange coincidence, according to the Shorter Oxford English Dictionary the gentleman’s surname, Tiffin, traces its roots to 1785 when Anglo-Indians took "tiff, a little drink or sip". The meaning appears to have been extended to take "tiffin" — a light midday meal with an appropriate liquid beverage, such as tea.

JC MouldDiep River