LETTER: Data mining can be useful

Mark Barnes raises important concerns that many of us share around online privacy (Data miners intrude on privacy in the name of profit with unsolicited offers, September 5). While I share his disdain for the spam in my inbox, I want to assure him that not all forms of data mining form part of a sinister surveillance sales force. He may even find some types of data mining are useful in his current role.

Opinion mining, for example, offers fascinating new insights that can be of great benefit to the public. Data mined from Twitter can help a local government improve the roll-out of specific healthcare services or better understand public concerns over safety or water shortages.

My company, BrandsEye, works with local and international governments to help them better understand their service delivery and track their performance against goals.

Online privacy is a growing concern for many, so reading that online conversations are "mined" will understandably not sit well with many readers. Critically, opinion mining is not surveillance; nor is it profiling.

Responsible opinion mining keeps personal privacy paramount and only works with data that are already in the public domain.

At BrandsEye we gather public opinion from social media. This data are then analysed and used to correctly gauge the way the public feel on matters from the political to customer service. We combine human verification with machine learning to provide data that are more accurate and take into account nuances of language that algorithms miss.

The data we analyse not only inform us on the way people feel, but on the drivers underlying why they feel the way they do. By understanding what is driving the sentiment, opinion data can be used to expose critical areas of strength and weakness. These data allow executives and leaders to make the targeted, strategic overhauls needed to reinvigorate profitability, address consumer concerns or deliver on voters’ needs.

By analysing conversations for both sentiment and the topics driving that sentiment, a CEO of a large state-owned enterprise might discover that while succeeding in terms of face-to-face customer service, queuing and waiting times are driving away potential customers.

It would be interesting to see how sentiment towards the South African Post Office has changed since Barnes’ takeover. My gut feel is that so far his turnaround plan has been successful, but the detail will be in the data.

JP KloppersSalt River