Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA an apathetic bunch

07 September 2017 - 05:43
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
- Mmusi Maimane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Image:

In the middle of April, I e-mailed my local councillor, the DA’s Jaco Terblanche, about a problem that was precipitated by the Ekurhuleni ANC mayor. I received no reply from Terblanche. I have since repeated my concern several times, each time escalating my message up the DA hierarchy until I finally included DA leader Mmusi Maimane. During this period — more than four months — I have received no response from any member of the DA.

It is clear the DA does not give a damn about the concerns of its constituents.

DL CoxKempton Park

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Kubayi turns off energy future
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Why Justice Malala wants to be Dudu Myeni when he ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
3.
CAROL PATON: Zuma knives still out as Gordhan ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TONY LEON: Dlamini-Zuma’s course of strategic ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: How SA’s CEOs were duped ...
Opinion / Between the Chains

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.