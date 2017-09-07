LETTER: DA an apathetic bunch

In the middle of April, I e-mailed my local councillor, the DA’s Jaco Terblanche, about a problem that was precipitated by the Ekurhuleni ANC mayor. I received no reply from Terblanche. I have since repeated my concern several times, each time escalating my message up the DA hierarchy until I finally included DA leader Mmusi Maimane. During this period — more than four months — I have received no response from any member of the DA.

It is clear the DA does not give a damn about the concerns of its constituents.

DL CoxKempton Park