LETTER: Aarto bill adds a new layer of admin that will hinder justice

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Act was tabled in Parliament this week. The Aarto Act was designed to promote road safety that discourages road traffic contraventions and facilitates the adjudication of road traffic infringements. Under the current system, traffic violations fall under the ambit of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The objective of Aarto is to ensure greater compliance with traffic laws and regulations by entrusting the adjudication of traffic offences to an autonomous body.

The problem is that the bill, now an act as it was passed in Parliament this week, is unconstitutional.

In terms of the act, if a person is alleged to have committed an infringement, an authorised officer must serve a notice on that person. This notice must inform the infringer that he/she may elect to be tried in court on a charge of having committed the alleged offence. The bill is proposing to delete this section. The infringer may elect to be tried in court, which may only be done on the advice of the agency’s representations officer.

In our view these amendments are unconstitutional as section 34 of the Constitution states that each person has a right to have any dispute resolved in a court of law or where appropriate, another independent and impartial tribunal or forum. Section 35 also guarantees that each accused person has the right to a fair trial.

Although the bill does not take away an offenders right to approach a court, it is alarming that the right is not mentioned in the notice served on the offender. It is highly likely that road users will not be informed of their rights to have the matter adjudicated by a court of law. By the time that they are informed of their right through the courtesy letter, the user would already be R100 poorer due to the cost of such a letter.

The amendment bill purports to remove an alleged infringer’s right to approach a court until such a time that a courtesy letter has been issued. A road user’s right is to have an opportunity to make a representation to the Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RTIA). Theoretically, this would not be unconstitutional as the offender still has the ability to approach another independent and impartial tribunal.

However, it cannot be said that the RTIA would constitute such an independent and impartial entity. Representation officers would be employed by and under the direction of the authority, and would not be able to act independently and impartially.

In the event where the representations by the road infringer are unsuccessful, he or she would have the right to take the decision under review and appeal to the appeals authority.

This is also flawed. Such an authority is not readily accessible physically throughout the country, thus denying road users the services that magistrates courts provide in each jurisdiction countrywide. In addition, the appeals authority would also not be independent, impartial and unbiased and a conflict of interest will indisputably follow.

The judiciary is an independent body, fiercely guarded by the Constitution and legislation that guarantees its impartiality and independence by affording it a number of checks and balances. Therefore, it remains the most appropriate body to review the veracity of alleged violations by road users.

The bill does not satisfy the rights afforded to accused persons under the Constitution, and would not be able to survive Constitutional scrutiny.

According to the bill, enforcement orders must be served on an accused when he or she fails to comply with a notification, a courtesy letter or if the infringer has failed to appear in court. Such a provision would not survive constitutional scrutiny. We say this because the adversarial system that underlies SA’s civil and criminal justice system provides that the person making the allegations must prove the allegations. It is not up to the accused to prove their innocence!

It is alarming that this act moves away from this principle. In simple terms, the enforcement order confirms that the accused person is guilty of an infringement in the complete absence of a trial. The accused person is then forced to pay a fine and demerit points are issued against his or her driver’s license. We argue that this provision is in conflict with section 35 of the Constitution, which provides that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The bottom line is that a number of provisions contained in the bill will not survive judicial scrutiny, as they are especially not in line with the provisions of section 34 and 35 of the Constitution. The bill adds a new layer of administration that would hinder the interest and achievement of justice.

It was for all these (and many other) reasons that the DA could not support this bill in Parliament.

Manny de Freitas

DA shadow transport minister