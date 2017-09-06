LETTER: UN showed its worth

Despite its shortcomings and limitations, the UN remains an essential tool for world peace; a platform where nations have a voice despite their size and influence; a safety valve to decrease political temperatures.

Tuesday’s emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the North Korean threat was reassuring from many perspectives: hearing the community of nations largely speaking the same language on a serious threat to world peace; the fact that any nation, regardless of its size and military power, can be kept in check by other world leaders.

I could not help imagining how different it would be if the current crisis had to be sorted out by the two leaders with the biggest egos, who upped political temperatures to dangerous levels through grandstanding and irresponsible threats. The UN debate once again underlined the vital importance of the international community standing together — it illustrated once again the importance of building bridges and not walls between nations. What happens on one side of the world, has a potential impact on the other side of the globe.

The time of isolationism, narrow nationalism and putting your own country or even sections of your own population first at all cost is no longer feasible — we have to put the world and humanity centre stage. We need a world vision.

Dawie JacobsSterrewag