LETTER: Wits shows state neglect

The cutting of the Wits budget by about 7%, as reported in Business Day, is a very serious indicator of the neglect of university subsidies by government over the past 20 years. Wits has had to cut academic and professional staff to pay for the insourcing of workers. The workers were originally outsourced many years ago because of budget shortages. Their insourcing has brought to a head the financial woes of a leading university in the midst of the financial heartland of the country.

Over the years, university subsidies have gone steadily down in real terms, while student numbers have risen. All the recent additional funding in the university sector has gone directly to students, which has helped relieve them of crippling debt and the humiliation of not being able to pay their way. But it has not affected the core subsidy, from which academic and professional salaries are paid, which has continued to fall.

Furthermore, many universities still carry the weight of vast student debts not relieved by the new funds. Wits says part of its financial problem is that R400m is historically owed to them by students, and this remains on their books. But it’s far too easy simply to blame the current crisis on student debt. With more robust subsidies, universities would be able to carry some student debt as they have in the past without encroaching on the academic enterprise. This is no longer possible.

Belinda Bozzoli, MPDA shadow minister for higher education and training