Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vexing choices by media

07 July 2017 - 11:57
Foeta Krige, Thandeka Gqubule and Suna Venter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Foeta Krige, Thandeka Gqubule and Suna Venter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

It is difficult to decide what annoys me most: the media houses’ attempts at manufacturing consent by making us believe the ANC conference was the answer to the country’s problems, or the SABC interim board allowing a Hlaudi Motsoeneng lackey, Kaizer Kganyago, to announce the passing of Suna Venter — the same voice that was behind her persecution.

Or to see Ranjeni Munusamy’s byline in the Sunday Times/Business Day. Munusamy reminds of me of what Jacob Zuma and his friends did to the family of Bulelani Ngcuka. The Andile Mngxitama brownshirts are nothing compared with what Zuma’s journalist friend did to those opposed to his leadership. Her spy article, which was rejected by then Sunday Times editor Mathatha Tsedu, led to the Hefer commission. In the end it was shown to be a lie. No apology. Was the decision to allow Munusamy to come back intended to lure her readers from the Daily Maverick? Are sales that important?

Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia e-mail

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Gigaba: watch what he does, not says
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Strike season looms — and with it, the threat of ...
Opinion
3.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Zuma had a disastrous policy ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma’s call for unity a ploy to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ROB ROSE: Why auditors are hopping mad over KPMG ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.