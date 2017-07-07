LETTER: Vexing choices by media

It is difficult to decide what annoys me most: the media houses’ attempts at manufacturing consent by making us believe the ANC conference was the answer to the country’s problems, or the SABC interim board allowing a Hlaudi Motsoeneng lackey, Kaizer Kganyago, to announce the passing of Suna Venter — the same voice that was behind her persecution.

Or to see Ranjeni Munusamy’s byline in the Sunday Times/Business Day. Munusamy reminds of me of what Jacob Zuma and his friends did to the family of Bulelani Ngcuka. The Andile Mngxitama brownshirts are nothing compared with what Zuma’s journalist friend did to those opposed to his leadership. Her spy article, which was rejected by then Sunday Times editor Mathatha Tsedu, led to the Hefer commission. In the end it was shown to be a lie. No apology. Was the decision to allow Munusamy to come back intended to lure her readers from the Daily Maverick? Are sales that important?

Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia e-mail