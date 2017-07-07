Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Follow Khoza, minister

07 July 2017 - 11:49
Makhosi Khoza. Picture: TIMESLIVE
Our outspoken Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says ANC MPs are "instructed" to vote against the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma and those who fail to comply will be disciplined by the party.

One of the ANC MPs possessing too much honesty and integrity for the likes of Mbalula is Makhosi Khoza. She has stated that she refuses to vote for "an amoral leader" and is prepared to risk being dismissed by the party for her principles. What a brave woman.

If Mbalula insists all ANC MPs must vote for Zuma he is implying that Zuma is doing a good job. Yet it is clear that the president appointed Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi in the full knowledge that he was a corrupt Gupta lackey and is now being criminally charged for a R3.5bn corrupt deal when chairman of Prasa. And the ANC expects us to be happy that the man is now chairman of the Public Investment Corporation, which invests public servants’ pension funds?

Russell Loubser, the former CEO of the JSE and King commission member on corporate governance said: "The ANC under Zuma has become a party of thugs … only its voters can now stop the plundering." So, minister Mbalula, will you be voting for continued plunder, or the promise of a better future?

John PerryHartbeespoort

