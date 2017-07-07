LETTER: Brands are the beginning

It’s always exciting to see the word "brand" in Business Day, so to read the entertaining Suhana Gordhan (Marketers message) is always a bit of a tease as for the most part she keeps her eye close to the advertising lens.

In this land of commodity-driven acolytes, little attention is given to creating home-grown brands. Before you get to the advertising bit of a brand, brands have to be created.

The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) in London recently said the "IPA databank shows clear evidence of a shift away from brand activities, such as advertising or sponsorship, designed to generate long-term brand equity, and towards activation, which seeks short-term responses and sales."

Running the marketing and advertising of an asset worth millions is a huge responsibility and you had better know what you are doing. So before you market any brand: what does it stand for, does it have a financial value, is the brand relevant, what do you want to achieve? What we call "before the line".

Jeremy SampsonVia e-mail