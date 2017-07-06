LETTER: Unfair to Turkish people

I read with dismay Magda Wierzycka’s column (Erdogan shows how near dictatorship is, July 5), which defames and demonises the president of the Republic of Turkey.

The article does not merely do injustice to president Erdogan, but also to the people of Turkey, who continue their struggle to remain as a strong, stable and resilient country in one of the most volatile geographies of the globe.

Faced with a foiled coup attempt on July 15 2016, planned and executed by disciples of Fetullah Gülen, who calls himself "imam of the universe" and leads a terror organisation, 249 innocent Turkish men and women lost their lives and more than 2,000 were wounded.

Since then, the Turkish Republic, with a strong political consensus on cleansing its state institutions from the remnants of this terror organisation, is more stable, more resilient and stronger.

Furthermore, the Turkish economy rebounded strongly, with an overall growth rate for 2016 at 2.9 % — against all odds.

With regard to the allegations about jailed journalists, the acts attributed to these people, if proven, cannot be considered within journalistic work.

If found guilty by the courts in due judicial process, they would naturally be convicted, not because of their profession as journalists but because they used their profession in the service of committing crimes including terrorism, the coup attempt and/or being linked to terrorist organisations.

Elif Comoglu Ulgen Ambassador of Turkey in SA