Given that the Competition Commission has recently launched an investigation into Aspen’s pricing of cancer drugs, it might also like to look into the prices Aspen charges for antiretrovirals.

I discovered last month that Aspen’s generic tenofovir costs more than twice as much as the Adco generic: R308.80, compared to R117.42. I have written to Aspen about this, but have had no response.

Ruth MullerVia e-mail