LETTER: On the way to extinction

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said any ANC MP who votes to oust President Jacob Zuma on August 8 will be committing political suicide and will be disciplined by the party. The ANC, like the lemmings who have become the subject of a widely believed myth that they commit mass suicide when they migrate, follow Zuma blindly as he drives the party for a populist and corrupt purpose.

The ANC faces revolt from within and the resultant destruction of the party. Their rapacity and craving to stay in power, without regard to the consequences of Zuma’s delinquent behaviour, will culminate in the government’s downfall and the disintegration of the ANC.

Nathan CheimanNorthcliff