LETTER: Charge Black Land First

The Black First Land First movement must be taken to task. Just last week, SA lost one of its most progressive journalists, Suna Venter, apparently a death that was brought on by stress and perpetual abuse by people who should have had more appreciation for her work.

Black First Land First people behave as if they have just arrived in SA and don’t know about freedom of the press, which is enshrined in our Constitution. The media have an important role to play in our democracy and must not be threatened just because certain individuals don’t like what they write.

Andile Mngxitama is educated and knows that what he is doing is wrong. Marching to someone’s private home is the lowest level to which one can stoop. Perhaps the country should consider outlawing marching on one’s private residence, because this has a potential of putting the victims’ lives in danger.

Mngxitama and his Black First Land First must face criminal charges. They must not think they are untouchable.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein