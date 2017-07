It has been reported that the issue of "white monopoly capital" versus "monopoly capital" was referred back to the branches for discussion by the ANC policy conference and that the matter will only be concluded at the December national elective conference.

To what end the phrase needs refining has yet to be reported, anywhere, by anyone. We don’t know, and nor I suspect do they.

Fiddling while Rome burns?

James DrewVia e-mail