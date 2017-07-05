LETTER: Stand by for ANC’s end

It is now clearly apparent that the ANC government and its cadres are corrupt from top to bottom. They are a den of thieves. But remember the old adage: "When thieves fall out …."
Granville KillinVia e-mail
