LETTER: Now we get it, Zimbabwe

For decades we would look north to Zimbabwe, shake our heads in bafflement and wonder how and why the Zimbabwean people would allow themselves to be so badly treated. Now we know. Robert Mugabe captured the state.
James DrewVia e-mail
