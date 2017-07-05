Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Now we get it, Zimbabwe

05 July 2017 - 07:24
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. Picture: REUTERS
For decades we would look north to Zimbabwe, shake our heads in bafflement and wonder how and why the Zimbabwean people would allow themselves to be so badly treated. Now we know. Robert Mugabe captured the state.

James DrewVia e-mail

