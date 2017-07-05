Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mngxitama plays dirty

05 July 2017 - 07:33
Members of Black First Land First threaten editor Business Day newspaper, Tim Cohen, because he tried to take a picture of them. Picture: LEFEDI RADEBE
Members of Black First Land First threaten editor Business Day newspaper, Tim Cohen, because he tried to take a picture of them. Picture: LEFEDI RADEBE

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama is playing a dangerous game by inducing his followers to attack journalists he accuses of supporting white monopoly capital. His threats to the media are nothing short of incitement and intimidation.

He knows all too well that the journalists his henchmen have assaulted and threatened are bookish men and are not hostile or capable of roughing up his thugs.

The government and the ANC appear to be unwilling to stop this criminal behaviour.

Mngxitama should be advised to curb his enthusiasm and racist behaviour, lest those opposing his beliefs intervene physically. We do not want a civil war in our country.

Nathan CheimanNorthcliff

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
TREVOR MANUEL: Why Mkhwebane's order exposes more ...
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
ANC factions face off over policies as Guptas’ ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Maths solution does not add up
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Derek Hanekom stirs things up ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Flirtation with tyranny
Opinion / Letters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.