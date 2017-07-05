LETTER: Mngxitama plays dirty

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama is playing a dangerous game by inducing his followers to attack journalists he accuses of supporting white monopoly capital. His threats to the media are nothing short of incitement and intimidation.

He knows all too well that the journalists his henchmen have assaulted and threatened are bookish men and are not hostile or capable of roughing up his thugs.

The government and the ANC appear to be unwilling to stop this criminal behaviour.

Mngxitama should be advised to curb his enthusiasm and racist behaviour, lest those opposing his beliefs intervene physically. We do not want a civil war in our country.

Nathan CheimanNorthcliff