LETTER: In the dark with no maths

You report that the Department of Basic Education is considering dropping the requirement that mathematics is compulsory to progress from lower to senior grades (Maths may be scrapped as promotion requirement, July 4).

Modern society demands numeracy as much as literacy. You could earn your keep wielding a shovel, but you would still need to be able to check your payslip, or get the right change at the till when shopping. So much of what we do daily requires being numerate. We even need to understand that when a Zupta gobbles a few hundred million, that is, a few hundred thousand thousand rand, and if you earn a few thousand rand a year, the Zupta has gobbled one hundred thousand times your annual earnings.

Perhaps this is nothing more than a ploy to keep most people in the dark about the magnitude of the theft being perpetrated by our elected leaders.

Prof Philip LloydRosebank, Cape Town