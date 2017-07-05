LETTER: Aurora pair reappears

I was amazed to read that, just a few days after Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane announced the now controversial revised Mining Charter that ruffled so many feathers locally and internationally, two tainted and politically well-connected characters — Thulani Ngubane and Zondwa Mandela, both former directors of Aurora Empowerment Systems who were accused of running Pamodzi’s Grootvlei and Orkney mines into the ground and leaving destitute thousands of mine workers and their families — have come out of the woodwork.

They are apparently planning to establish a new mining organisation, the South African Miners Association, which will promote black entrepreneurs and communities and compete with the Chamber of Mines.

Was it coincidental that just three days after Zwane’s announcement they decided to go ahead, or did they have prior knowledge of what was to be promulgated?

Why these two are not behind bars after the theft of all the assets of the two mines mentioned above, and being responsible for the hardship, poverty and starvation of those mine workers, is beyond comprehension.

JM BouvierBryanston