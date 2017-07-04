LETTER: Whites not the enemy

Former president Nelson Mandela was a generous man whose vision was for all races to live and work together to build a prosperous country not for the few, but for the many.

Unlike the Black First Land First movement, he harboured no hard feelings on whites because he understood that our lives were inextricably bound together. He understood it was not whites who were the enemy of the people, but all forms of injustice — racism, land dispossession, colonialism and state capture — that needed tackling. This understanding is true even as blacks fight for redress and the return of land stolen from them by racist policies.

If Black First Land First did not like what Business Day editors Peter Bruce and Tim Cohen wrote and said, the organisation had all the right to disagree with them by mounting a cogent counterargument and not by the overt intimidation of home invasion.

A few weeks ago, a group of so-called uMkhonto we Sizwe veterans invaded the home of SACP leader Solly Mapaila to express their disagreement with the stance the party had taken to remove President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader.

We live in a democracy. I wonder: how would Black First Land First members react if — God forbid — they were visited by a throng of unwelcome protesters in their own households?

Jo-Mangaliso MdhlelaBenoni