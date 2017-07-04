LETTER: Vote a plot to keep Zuma

I would suggest that the opposition parties have been agitating for a secret ballot and a vote of no confidence expressly for the noise it generates. They intend to vote in secret for the retention of Jacob Zuma, and rightly so — he is priceless to them in electioneering and their best opportunity of dislodging the ANC in 2019.

He has already delivered to them three major metros in 2016, and as he continues to wreak havoc on the economy and the reputation of our country, the more belligerent his defenders become and so dredge up more support for the opposition.

For some perverse reason, politicians seem to lose their sense of reality and live with the delusion that ordinary people and the electorate believe their obfuscation and untruths. This is why they are always so surprised when they are dislodged.

If the ANC seriously believed that it could be relegated to the opposition in 2019, it would heed the wise advice from the veterans.

Jay NaickerVia e-mail