LETTER: Stress death SABC’s fault

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) strongly condemns the events that occurred in 2016 at the SABC and is of the opinion that they directly contributed to the stress-related disease and untimely death of journalist Suna Venter. As part of the SABC Eight, she opposed editorial interference and was initially suspended as a result.

What she went through to state her case is shocking and comes down to nothing less than extreme harassment. The blame for all of this can be placed squarely on the shoulders of Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s SABC.

A thorough police investigation needs to be done to determine what exactly caused the various acts against her, including instances of her being shot at.

Anton AlbertsSpokesman, FF+