LETTER: On leave for conference?

The ANC is holding a six-day policy conference attended by its national and provincial ministers, MPs, other public servants and leaders of state-owned enterprises. All the salaries of these participants are paid (directly or indirectly) by South African taxpayers.

Have these ANC members taken annual leave to attend this party conference or are they attending at the expense of taxpayers?

If the latter, we should object in the strongest possible way and ensure that the ANC is defeated in 2019.

Nick GreenKenilworth